Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.02 Million

Brokerages expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to post sales of $9.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.70 million and the lowest is $7.34 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year sales of $25.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $27.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $55.04 million, with estimates ranging from $48.68 million to $61.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatra Online from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YTRA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 59,229 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 7,800,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 2,668,513 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,161,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 512,005 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatra Online stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

