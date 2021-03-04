Zacks: Brokerages Expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.36. CareTrust REIT reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $23.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.41.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.