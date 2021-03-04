Zacks: Brokerages Expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to post sales of $21.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.36 million. Investar reported sales of $18.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year sales of $92.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.16 million to $95.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $98.32 million, with estimates ranging from $97.23 million to $99.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Investar.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.30 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 442.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Investar by 2.7% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 757,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Investar by 1.3% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 77,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Investar by 6.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Investar by 162.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISTR stock opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65. Investar has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investar (ISTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.