Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will post sales of $1.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.63 million and the lowest is $400,000.00. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170,000.00 to $2.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.60 million, with estimates ranging from $5.74 million to $18.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

MRNS opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $502.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $17.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,466,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 712,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after buying an additional 132,038 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

