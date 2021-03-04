Zacks: Brokerages Expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.85 Million

Equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will post $113.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.30 million and the highest is $116.11 million. NeoGenomics reported sales of $106.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year sales of $504.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $489.00 million to $540.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $581.16 million, with estimates ranging from $563.58 million to $594.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NeoGenomics.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $48.43 on Thursday. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,613.80 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Johnson sold 24,683 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $1,181,822.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,466.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $749,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,883 shares of company stock worth $11,572,334. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.