Zacks: Brokerages Expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Woodward reported earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%.

WWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

Shares of Woodward stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.53. 294,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.62. Woodward has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $127.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.162 dividend. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 13.32%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $588,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $256,887.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,287.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,704 shares of company stock valued at $25,515,585. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

