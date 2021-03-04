ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.66

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.66 and traded as high as $4.42. ZAGG shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 127,408 shares trading hands.

Separately, DA Davidson cut shares of ZAGG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.45 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZAGG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $128.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZAGG. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in ZAGG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of ZAGG in the fourth quarter worth $1,508,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of ZAGG during the fourth quarter valued at $1,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ZAGG by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 347,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ZAGG by 286,649.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 321,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other mobile technology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, power wallets, etc.; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device-specific keyboards and device-agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

