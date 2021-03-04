Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Shares Down 2.5%

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL) dropped 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €82.48 ($97.04) and last traded at €83.44 ($98.16). Approximately 478,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €85.56 ($100.66).

The company has a fifty day moving average of €95.17 and a 200-day moving average of €84.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion and a PE ratio of 127.20.

About Zalando (ETR:ZAL)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.