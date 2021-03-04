Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Shares Gap Up to $7.91

Shares of Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.91 ($0.10), but opened at GBX 8.20 ($0.11). Zanaga Iron Ore shares last traded at GBX 7.76 ($0.10), with a volume of 188,140 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £23.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.55.

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Profile (LON:ZIOC)

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, explores for and develops iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

