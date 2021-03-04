Zap (ZAP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.91 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Zap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000576 BTC on exchanges. Zap has a market cap of $64.31 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zap has traded up 42.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00056351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $352.92 or 0.00747014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00026505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00031907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00060527 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00043808 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a token. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Token Trading

