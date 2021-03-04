ZB Token (ZB) Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One ZB Token token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000852 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZB Token has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $189.77 million and approximately $20.83 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00057320 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.28 or 0.00765832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00026739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00032108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00060509 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00044531 BTC.

ZB Token Token Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

