ZClassic Price Reaches $0.28 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. ZClassic has a market cap of $2.59 million and $27,848.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.91 or 0.00249584 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00057859 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00091646 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 74.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000093 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,132,638 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

