Zcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $47.66 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major exchanges. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,186.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,529.81 or 0.03174761 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.12 or 0.00373798 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.56 or 0.01040869 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.99 or 0.00442001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.87 or 0.00375352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.65 or 0.00248315 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00022582 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.