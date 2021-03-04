Zebi Token Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebi Token has a market cap of $830,035.46 and approximately $3,872.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.60 or 0.00468336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00070383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00077921 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00083718 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.43 or 0.00467964 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00051507 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 805,904,976 coins and its circulating supply is 549,970,320 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

