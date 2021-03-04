Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $489.55 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $516.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $439.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.11.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total value of $996,150.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,906.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 1,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total transaction of $399,318.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,235.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,420 shares of company stock valued at $26,849,515 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

