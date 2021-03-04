Zel (ZEL) Price Hits $0.0644 on Major Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, Zel has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $7.90 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0644 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.88 or 0.00248161 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00057698 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00088350 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000576 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 122,671,050 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

