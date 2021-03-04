Zenfuse (ZEFU) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.57 Million

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded 50.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zenfuse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenfuse has a market cap of $8.57 million and $1.16 million worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00056996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $368.29 or 0.00766078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00026651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00032152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00060608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00044429 BTC.

Zenfuse Token Profile

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,231,456 tokens. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io

Zenfuse Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

