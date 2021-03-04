Zero 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $95,837.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC on exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $95,837.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zero has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.28 or 0.00248102 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00057817 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00088993 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000576 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 57.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000075 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,723,292 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.