Zero Utility Token Price Down 34% Over Last Week (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zero Utility Token token can now be purchased for approximately $822.30 or 0.01709949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $796,603.11 and approximately $25,554.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.40 or 0.00472884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00072424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00077753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00083755 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.06 or 0.00486717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00052094 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Token Profile

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

Zero Utility Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

