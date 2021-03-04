Zero (ZER) Reaches Market Cap of $1.65 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $96,004.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.81 or 0.00250689 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00092263 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00056349 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000579 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 77.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000097 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,720,662 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

