ZeroSwap (ZEE) Trading Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $23.64 million and $6.24 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.06 or 0.00474684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00072546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00077919 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00083838 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.07 or 0.00491362 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00052314 BTC.

ZeroSwap Token Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,331,747 tokens. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

