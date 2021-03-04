Zetacoin Market Capitalization Hits $106,098.25 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 34% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $106,098.25 and $5,652.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded down 34.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,018.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.07 or 0.01027407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.90 or 0.00378360 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00031406 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000897 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002566 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,577,689 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org

Zetacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

