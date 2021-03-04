Zetacoin Price Down 30.7% Over Last Week (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $120,163.27 and approximately $6,374.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,448.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $516.76 or 0.01045030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.57 or 0.00375282 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00031352 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002940 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000069 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,574,782 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

