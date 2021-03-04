Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Zeusshield has a market cap of $403,949.56 and approximately $1,432.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00058630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.12 or 0.00796306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00027277 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00033422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00062332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00045282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeusshield Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

