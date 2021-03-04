ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 24.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $284,780.53 and approximately $7,975.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00057824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.36 or 0.00777110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00026779 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00032003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00061080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00045051 BTC.

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

