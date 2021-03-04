Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Short Interest Update

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a growth of 68.3% from the January 28th total of 38,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 290,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Zhongchao stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. Zhongchao has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

About Zhongchao

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in China. It offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

