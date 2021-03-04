Zilliqa Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $1.24 billion and approximately $166.16 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00067063 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002346 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded 2,908.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

ZIL is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,307,385,080 coins and its circulating supply is 11,015,917,927 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

