Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Errol G. Samuelson Sells 7,144 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 7,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.11, for a total value of $1,150,969.84.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $12.66 on Thursday, reaching $136.50. 7,880,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,606. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.70.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Zillow Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Zillow Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.