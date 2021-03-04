Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In other news, insider Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $1,584,532.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,416.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,546,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,598,000 after acquiring an additional 74,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,655,000 after acquiring an additional 266,884 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,312,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,230,000 after acquiring an additional 172,555 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,415,000 after buying an additional 643,210 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,791,000 after buying an additional 2,975,793 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $54.24 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.