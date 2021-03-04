Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,506,639 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 588,558 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.53% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $108,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,415,000 after acquiring an additional 643,210 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,103,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 424.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 361,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 292,402 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,655,000 after acquiring an additional 266,884 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $54.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.44. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $57.70.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZION. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.84.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,966,592.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,354,249.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

See Also: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.