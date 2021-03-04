ZKSwap Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $211.79 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One ZKSwap token can currently be purchased for $3.43 or 0.00007254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $677.01 million and $211.79 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.44 or 0.00468452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00069917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00077568 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00083316 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $221.73 or 0.00469057 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00051211 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens.

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

