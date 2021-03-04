ZKSwap (ZKS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $113.19 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 22.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 29% against the US dollar. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $591.71 million and approximately $113.19 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap token can currently be purchased for about $3.00 or 0.00006068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.07 or 0.00477994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00072545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00078456 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00084453 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.64 or 0.00495338 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00053391 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens.

ZKSwap Token Trading

