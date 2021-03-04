Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,450 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.73.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.13. The stock had a trading volume of 43,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,252. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

