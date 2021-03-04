Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Short Interest Update

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of ZLIOY stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile
