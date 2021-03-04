ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.22

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.22 and traded as high as $5.40. ZTE shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 5,596 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

Get ZTE alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.