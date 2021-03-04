ZumCoin (ZUM) Trading Up 92.9% This Week

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 92.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $26.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000189 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.