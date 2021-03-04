Zumiez (ZUMZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zumiez to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $48.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34.

In other Zumiez news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $216,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 139,065 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $6,052,108.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247,682 shares in the company, valued at $54,299,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 273,506 shares of company stock valued at $11,716,655 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZUMZ. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

