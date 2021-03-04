Zuora (ZUO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zuora to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ZUO opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 2.20.

In other Zuora news, Director Jason Pressman sold 8,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $104,359.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 147,911 shares of company stock worth $1,969,343 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

