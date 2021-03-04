Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Down 6.5%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) dropped 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.01 and last traded at $31.94. Approximately 1,300,777 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 622,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.16.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.67.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. Research analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Diana Hausman sold 6,032 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $332,483.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 850 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $47,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,433,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,882 shares of company stock worth $1,711,470. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Zymeworks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Zymeworks by 262.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Zymeworks by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

