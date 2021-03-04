Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Shares Down 9.3%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s share price was down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 3,032,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 7,117,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZYNE shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.46.
The stock has a market cap of $120.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93.
About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.
See Also: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.