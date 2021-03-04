Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

ZYXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lowered shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynex in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Zynex by 57.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 16,492 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Zynex by 26.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Zynex by 383.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Zynex by 50.0% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

ZYXI stock opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $514.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

