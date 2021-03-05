$0.07 EPS Expected for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Glu Mobile posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush cut shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.25 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

GLUU opened at $12.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at $2,243,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after buying an additional 168,872 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

