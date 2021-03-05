-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Medicenna Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medicenna Therapeutics.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MDNA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. 330,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,283. Medicenna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.51 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $383,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

