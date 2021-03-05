-$0.19 EPS Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings per share of ($2.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 105,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 30,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

