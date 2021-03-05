$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). The Walt Disney posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $5.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.40. The stock had a trading volume of 525,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,419,521. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.16. The Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $200.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $343.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

