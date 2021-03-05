$0.25 EPS Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Monroe Capital posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monroe Capital.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Monroe Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

In other Monroe Capital news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $87,104.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 15.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 369,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,931. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.