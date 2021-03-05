-$0.28 EPS Expected for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.24). Solid Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Solid Biosciences.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLDB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solid Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. 864,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,782. The company has a market cap of $568.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

In other news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $65,777.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 21,088 shares of company stock worth $129,480 over the last three months. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 51,964 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.