$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.40. Fulton Financial reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

FULT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $16.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

