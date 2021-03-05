$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. The Hain Celestial Group reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,103,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,723 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,005,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,760,000 after buying an additional 633,238 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 873,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,079,000 after buying an additional 595,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 616,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after buying an additional 435,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 161.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $45.42.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

