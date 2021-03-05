$0.40 EPS Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.40. PCB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%.

PCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 3,400 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,830.00. Also, CEO Henry Kim purchased 3,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Insiders bought 26,104 shares of company stock valued at $334,251 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 88.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PCB Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

